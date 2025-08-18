FEATURE: Cheap imports cut deep into incomes of small-scale sugar cane farmers
Every tonne of imported sugar displaces SA sugar into the loss-making export market
18 August 2025 - 11:16
In the quiet stretches of Wangu near Macambini, a single mother tends her 1ha sugar cane plot — roughly the size of a football pitch. For a year, she works through the seasons, spending scarce resources on fertilisers and chemicals, in the hope that the annual payment from the local mill will justify the effort.
Dudu Mpanzi is one of the 24,000 small-scale sugar cane farmers in the industry, who, alongside about 1,000 commercial growers, supply large mills such as those operated by Tongaat Hulett. From there, the processed sugar enters a market increasingly under siege by cheaper imports...
