Prime Kapital sets sights on dividends after closing MAS bid

MAS’s Arges Mall in Pitesti, Romania. Picture: SUPPLIED
Prime Kapital Investments has closed its voluntary offer for MAS, picking up just more than 100.5-million shares.
After settlement, the group and its concert parties hold 49.4% of MAS’s share capital, giving the firm a near-half stake and it intends to keep it listed.
However, the Central and Eastern Europe-focused property developer restricted its cash consideration to €115m (R2.36bn), well below the €230m funding it had secured for the takeover, a move intended to maintain a healthy free float in MAS.
It also places it in a secure position to reinstate dividend payments as early as September, it said. It suspended dividends in 2023 due to disputes over how profit from the development joint venture (DJV) with MAS should be shared.
MAS owns retail assets across Romania, Bulgaria and Poland. Together with Prime Kapital it operates a €400m DJV with Prime Kapital holding a 60% stake and MAS 40%.
Prime Kapital’s managing partner and former Nepi Rockcastle executive Martin Slabbert said: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our voluntary bid, which ensures that our objective to protect ourselves and other minority shareholders from opportunistic bids that undervalue MAS is met. We believe the strong uptake of the offer reflects the fairness of our proposal to MAS shareholders.”
The bid, launched in early August, sought to acquire the MAS shares Prime Kapital did not already own. The group offered €1.40 per share — a 28% premium over the prevailing share price — supported by €230m in secured funding.
Prime Kapital has stressed that MAS will remain listed and is committed to raising governance standards beyond JSE requirements.
“The firm plans to continue discussions with shareholders on strengthening minority protections and board composition, fully supporting the appointment of additional independent non-executive directors to enhance oversight at MAS,” Prime Kapital said in a statement.
This is after shareholders cited ongoing governance concerns and limited transparency around the DJV, and called for an extraordinary general meeting to remove two Prime Kapital-linked directors and appoint four independent directors.
The investors are also pushing for a board committee to investigate unresolved issues, including the structure and terms of the DJV. The meeting is scheduled for August 27.
Hyprop, which also made a bid for MAS, withdrew its offer. It cited the refusal by the MAS board to grant it full access to the DJV agreement.
Prime Kapital said that since taking over its property management platform in 2019 and shifting MAS’s focus to Central and Eastern Europe, the company has generated about 60% total shareholder return per share from June 2019 to December 2024 after tax and in euros. Despite this strong underlying financial performance, the MAS share price has failed to reflect this value, the group said.
“Prime Kapital remains committed to protecting and growing value for all MAS shareholders. We will continue to support MAS’s financial performance and ensure operational success is reflected in its share price. If this does not lead to a rerating, we are open to alternatives such as targeted asset disposals or share buybacks,” Slabbert said.
Prime Kapital sets sights on dividends after closing MAS bid
Group stresses that MAS will remain listed and it is committed to raising governance standards
Prime Kapital finalises MAS offer after securing €230m in funding
MAS shareholders face defining vote in Prime Kapital saga
