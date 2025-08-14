Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: SA secures historic China trade deal for five stone fruits

Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council

14 August 2025 - 15:17
by Business Day TV
Apricots. File picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY.
Apricots. File picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY.

For the first time, SA has struck a single trade agreement with China covering five stone fruits — apricots, peaches, nectarines, plums and prunes. Traditionally, these agreements are negotiated one fruit at a time, making this a milestone for the local agricultural industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, agricultural economist at the National Agricultural Marketing Council, about what the deal means for farmers, exporters and the broader economy.

