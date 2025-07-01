It took 18 months and a severe profit hit, but Astral finally has a permit to start vaccinating its broiler breeding stock against bird flu. In 2023, the company was forced to cull more than 1-million birds due to the worst outbreak of the virus, costing the group R400m during the period. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Astral CEO Gary Arnold.
WATCH: Astral given green light to vaccinate against bird flu
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods
