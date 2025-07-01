Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Astral given green light to vaccinate against bird flu

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods

01 July 2025 - 17:03
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

It took 18 months and a severe profit hit, but Astral finally has a permit to start vaccinating its broiler breeding stock against bird flu. In 2023, the company was forced to cull more than 1-million birds due to the worst outbreak of the virus, costing the group R400m during the period. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Astral CEO Gary Arnold.

Margin pressure in poultry division weighs on Astral Foods

Profit plunges almost 50% as CEO says the group experienced big selling price deflation
Companies
1 month ago

Steenhuisen announces first mass vaccination of SA poultry

Department also orders 900,000 foot-and-mouth disease vaccines for KZN
National
3 weeks ago

GEORG SOUTHEY: Lessons from SA’s Brazil chicken import ban

Latest paperwork bottleneck amid bird flu crisis shows the country needs science-based policy framework for meat imports
Opinion
2 days ago

Government partially lifts ban on Brazilian chicken imports

The move that excludes imports from Brazil's bird flu ground-zero state to ease food insecurity and price hikes
National
1 week ago

FRANCOIS BAIRD: Bird flu has SA’s poultry producers on edge

Another industry crash would be devastating for poor people, for whom chicken is the primary source of meat protein, and for jobs in rural areas
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Inside Starlink’s R2bn plan for Southern Africa
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
ArcelorMittal SA takes Transnet ‘excessive ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Raubex raises quality checks as bitumen imports ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Ministers line up to meet Capitec boss on ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Surging online gambling eats into disposable ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.