Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Premier posts rise in annual earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Kobus Gertenbach, CEO Premier Foods

10 June 2025 - 15:47
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Food and consumer goods group Premier has posted a 26.8% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) despite tough economic conditions and volatile commodity prices. Business Day TV discussed the performance in more detail with the firm’s CEO, Kobus Gertenbach.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Coronation loses finance chief Mary Anne Musekiwa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
CEO’s R166m divorce scuppers Barko’s banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Alexforbes declares special dividend
Companies / Financial Services
4.
TFG’s online platform Bash gives SA rivals a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Omnia Holdings to trim chemicals business in ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.