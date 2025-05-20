PIC backs Daybreak’s business rescue
Group’s largest shareholder believes the entity can still be turned around
20 May 2025 - 19:13
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has backed moves to place troubled poultry producer Daybreak Foods in business rescue in a bid to stave off its liquidation and save 3,000 jobs, deploying a high-powered team to put the company on a growth path.
The asset manager, which is one of Daybreak’s largest shareholders and creditors, said it believes the entity could still be turned around. The company is said to account for about 7% of SA’s poultry supply...
