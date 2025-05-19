The lender forecasts gold prices to rise 36% this year to an average of $3,250/oz
SA president faces a chaotic, contradictory approach that leaves trading partners guessing
The ratings agency raises the prospect of the company running out of cash in three months
Polling shows more South Africans support merit-based appointments and reject the Expropriation Act
Car maker says reports on the potential closure of its Rosslyn plant are speculative amid internal consultations
While not a full picture of the economy, the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index often mirrors broader economic trends
The government has belatedly offered incentives to encourage carmakers to switch to EV tech, but will this happen fast enough to avoid the full or partial loss of export deals?
US President Donald Trump floats the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for ceasefire negotiations
U20s become only the third SA side to win a continental trophy after Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana
It’s good-looking and smooth operating but SA fleet owners may not be able to afford it
Margin pressure in the poultry division negatively affected Astral Foods in the first half, resulting in an almost 50% slump in profit. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Astral CEO Gary Arnold.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods, on tough first half
Business Day TV speaks to Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods
