WATCH: Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods, on tough first half

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral Foods

19 May 2025 - 19:50
Margin pressure in the poultry division negatively affected Astral Foods in the first half, resulting in an almost 50% slump in profit. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Astral CEO Gary Arnold.

