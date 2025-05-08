Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: KAL Group eyes better second half

Business Day TV speaks to Sean Walsh, CEO of KAL Group

08 May 2025 - 19:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Sean Walsh. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Sean Walsh. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

KAL Group had a tough first half with headline earnings dipping 4.6% but the group expects an improvement in the next six months. Business Day TV discussed this with the company’s CEO, Sean Walsh.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pick n Pay’s home business ends nationwide ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Funding for Anglo’s R70bn coal deal on hold
Companies / Mining
3.
ARC Investments’ delisting gets overwhelming nod ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Exxaro loses another executive amid leadership ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Weak demand and rising competition hit automotive ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.