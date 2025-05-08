Cryptocurrency has outperformed gold’s 11% rise since April 2
Panyaza Lesufi’s leadership style is similar to Cyril Ramaphosa’s: oblivious to realities and shocked when a crisis emerges
Bidvest-led consortium among five groups awarded 25-year contracts to build and operate several liquid bulk terminals
Dada Morero says revenue collection approach will be overhauled to improve city’s liquidity
Prosus will report more than $430m in adjusted Ebit for its ecommerce portfolio for the 2025 financial year, exceeding its goal of $400m
Economists sound warninig as manufacturing sector defies forecasts of a recovery
Jebb McIntosh is the longest-serving CEO among JSE listed companies
First US pontiff spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023
Centreback says senior players let Bucs’ exciting young emerging stars ‘be themselves’.
Feisty hot hatch is available in six-speed manual or eight-speed auto, and now makes 210kW
KAL Group had a tough first half with headline earnings dipping 4.6% but the group expects an improvement in the next six months. Business Day TV discussed this with the company’s CEO, Sean Walsh.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: KAL Group eyes better second half
Business Day TV speaks to Sean Walsh, CEO of KAL Group
KAL Group had a tough first half with headline earnings dipping 4.6% but the group expects an improvement in the next six months. Business Day TV discussed this with the company’s CEO, Sean Walsh.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.