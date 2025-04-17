Zeder’s NAV expected to decrease after special dividends
There were also downward adjustments in the valuation of the investment holding company’s unlisted investments
Agribusiness-focused investment holding company Zeder Investments is expected to report a decline in its full-year net asset value (NAV) per share, the company said on Thursday.
The group said in a statement that its NAV per share at end-February was expected to be between R1.73 and R1.82, between 26.6% and 30.2% lower than the R2.48 per share it reported a year ago. The decrease is mainly a result of the special dividends of 61c per share paid from disposals during the year and to a lesser extent the downward adjustments in the valuation of Zeder’s remaining unlisted investments during the financial year ended February, it said...
