Tongaat Hulett gets nod to proceed with Zimbabwe asset sale
Vision accepts the conditions under which Zimbabwe’s Competition and Tariff Commission granted the approval
16 April 2025 - 18:10
Tongaat Hulett has obtained all required regulatory approvals to proceed with its asset sale after receiving the final clearance from Zimbabwe’s Competition and Tariff Commission.
Billionaire businessperson Robert Gumede’s Vision Consortium, which is acquiring the sugar company, secured R2bn to settle Tongaat’s outstanding debt ahead of the approval...
