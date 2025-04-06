Investor confidence rises on KZN south coast as Renishaw Hills phase 7 launches

Investor confidence in KwaZulu-Natal’s south coast property market is surging, fuelled by recent developments and economic moves, including the recent cut in interest rates and the government’s commitment to invest R940bn on infrastructure over the next three years.
The recent launch of phase 7 at Renishaw Hills is an indication of the trend, with wealthy individuals drawn to the coastal appeal of the 1,300ha estate, where only 20% of the land is used for development and the remaining 80% is preserved for conservation, said Barto van der Merwe, MD of Renishaw Property Developments.
The first six phases have already been constructed and are occupied, and when they are fully developed Renishaw Hills will have more than 500 units. Renishaw is part of JSE-listed Crookes Brothers and is overseeing the development of the Renishaw Coastal Precinct.
The growth in the number of phases typically reflects a sustained interest in the area, with more people wanting to invest in or live in the development.
“Our initial investors saw property values increase by 60%, a trajectory which has continued as the quality lifestyle offerings and incredible value for money are realised,” Van der Merwe said, adding that the latest phase was already attracting interest.
KwaZulu-Natal remains a buyer’s market, with high-end estates such as Zimbali thriving on the growing demand for secure living and exceptional lifestyles.
The rise in investor confidence in the province appears to have expanded. Pam Golding said sentiment in the residential property market in the coastal areas north of Durban has improved since the start of 2025.
Carol Reynolds, Pam Golding Properties area principal for the Durban coastal franchise, said construction of the R2bn Club Med SA beach resort development at Tinley Manor in Ballito and the R20bn expansion of the Sibaya precinct by the Devmco Group has improved the overall confidence in the market.
“We have seen a noticeable uptick in residential market activity across all price bands — including the luxury market — since January this year. In fact, January was one of our busiest months, which is unusual for this time of the year when buyers are normally more focused on settling back into their school routines,” she said.
Reynolds said the areas of Umhlanga, La Lucia and Durban North are well positioned to benefit from heightened interest and investment in the region, being prime coastal areas that offer centrally located, highly appealing locations with an ideal year-round climate.
The areas also provide easy access to all the varied attractions the province offers, including beaches, game reserves and the Drakensberg.
Investor confidence rises on KZN south coast as Renishaw Hills phase 7 launches
Positive investor sentiment will be reflected in the latest phase, which is already attracting interest
majavun@businesslive.co.za
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.