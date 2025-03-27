A worker stacks eggs at a market in New York, the US, February 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
Sao Paulo — Global Eggs, a company controlled by Brazilian entrepreneur Ricardo Faria, has agreed to buy US egg producer Hillandale Farms for $1.1bn, Faria said on Thursday.
Global Eggs is based in Luxembourg and also operates Granja Faria in Brazil.
Faria said the deal is unrelated to tight US supplies due to bird flu that has driven up egg prices and caused the US to boost imports from Brazil.
Often referred to as the “Egg King,” Faria said he is confident egg consumption will continue increasing globally.
“We are looking at the world, and mainly at the Western world,” he said.
The entrepreneur said there was a shift in egg consumption patterns over the past 15 years. Previously, eggs were primarily in demand among lower-income households, but they have become a staple across all social and economic classes, he said.
Faria established Global Eggs last year and it made its first overseas acquisition, Spain’s Grupo Hevo, in November.
He said Hillandale, Hevo and Granja Faria had combined revenue of over $2bn in 2024.
As part of the Hillandale acquisition, the private equity arm of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual will invest $300m in Global Eggs in exchange for an 11% stake in the group, Faria added.
Prior to announcing the Hillandale purchase, Global Eggs had plans for an initial public offering in New York, but for now, the company will focus on integrating its latest acquisition and strengthening its brands, Faria said.
Brazil’s Global Eggs hatches $1bn deal for US’s Hillandale Farms
Entrepreneur Ricardo Faria, the ‘Egg King’, says his latest deal is unrelated to tight US supplies due to bird flu
Sao Paulo — Global Eggs, a company controlled by Brazilian entrepreneur Ricardo Faria, has agreed to buy US egg producer Hillandale Farms for $1.1bn, Faria said on Thursday.
Global Eggs is based in Luxembourg and also operates Granja Faria in Brazil.
Faria said the deal is unrelated to tight US supplies due to bird flu that has driven up egg prices and caused the US to boost imports from Brazil.
Often referred to as the “Egg King,” Faria said he is confident egg consumption will continue increasing globally.
“We are looking at the world, and mainly at the Western world,” he said.
The entrepreneur said there was a shift in egg consumption patterns over the past 15 years. Previously, eggs were primarily in demand among lower-income households, but they have become a staple across all social and economic classes, he said.
Faria established Global Eggs last year and it made its first overseas acquisition, Spain’s Grupo Hevo, in November.
He said Hillandale, Hevo and Granja Faria had combined revenue of over $2bn in 2024.
As part of the Hillandale acquisition, the private equity arm of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual will invest $300m in Global Eggs in exchange for an 11% stake in the group, Faria added.
Prior to announcing the Hillandale purchase, Global Eggs had plans for an initial public offering in New York, but for now, the company will focus on integrating its latest acquisition and strengthening its brands, Faria said.
Reuters
Tongaat ploughs R460m into infrastructure to reap a smooth sugar season
WATCH: Investing in SA’s agritech sector
SA’s food-processing sector poised for growth despite global ranking
WATCH: Leaving a legacy | Chris Schutte exits poultry industry after more than 40 years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tongaat ploughs R460m into infrastructure to reap a smooth sugar season
WATCH: Investing in SA’s agritech sector
WATCH: Leaving a legacy | Chris Schutte exits poultry industry after more than ...
SA agritech start-up Khula! raises R126m in new funding
WATCH: Unpacking Bidcorp’s first-half performance
SA’s food-processing sector poised for growth despite global ranking
WATCH: Africa’s agriculture sector — growth outlook, challenges and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.