Tongaat ploughs R460m into infrastructure to reap a smooth sugar season
Maintenance was completed over the past few months to prepare for harvesting season in late autumn
13 March 2025 - 19:41
Tongaat Hulett, which remains in business rescue, has invested R460m in off-season infrastructure maintenance to ensure its main facilities run smoothly ahead of the sugar season, set to begin in April and continue into early May.
The harvesting season, which kicks off in late autumn or early winter when crops are fully mature, signals the start of processing them into sugar...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.