Bidcorp faced a challenging economic and trading environment during the first half of the group’s financial year but this did not stop the food services company from growing earnings. Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby spoke to Business Day TV about the themes that characterised doing business during the period.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Bidcorp’s first-half performance
Business Day TV Spoke to David Cleasby, CFO at Bidcorp
