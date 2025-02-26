Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Bidcorp’s first-half performance

Business Day TV Spoke to David Cleasby, CFO at Bidcorp

26 February 2025 - 16:08
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Bidcorp faced a challenging economic and trading environment during the first half of the group’s financial year but this did not stop the food services company from growing earnings. Bidcorp CFO David Cleasby spoke to Business Day TV about the themes that characterised doing business during the period.

