Tongaat Hulett cane fields in Shongweni, Kwazulu-Natal. Picture: EMIL VON MALTITZ
Tongaat details plan to sell Mozambique business to Vision
Tongaat Hulett and Vision Group have signed a sale agreement for the embattled sugar producer’s Mozambique operations as it prepares to delist and possibly cease operations.
The agreement, signed on Monday, is contingent upon several suspensive conditions, similar to recent transactions in Zimbabwe and Botswana.
“The purchase price ... will be the fair market value thereof determined by an appointed independent valuer whose decision, absent any manifest error, shall be final and binding,” Tongaat said in a statement on Tuesday. “Such purchase price will be settled by way of a set off against a corresponding portion of the lender group claims.”
Vision is buying Tongaat’s R8.5bn debt from lenders and will convert most of it into equity.
The Mozambique assets are held in three entities, and Vision intends to acquire all of Tongaat’s shares in these entities, which include 85% of Tongaat Hulett Açucareira de Moçambique SA.
According to Vision Investments consortium, the remaining 15% will be held by the government of Mozambique. Since all the three sale agreements have been signed, Vision intends to focus on making the agreements unconditional and the full implementation of the business rescue plan.
Last week, the group announced the appointment of former Illovo CEO Gavin Dalgleish as its CEO. Vision said that Dalgleish would assume his role in April, coinciding with the closing date for the transfer of Tongaat’s assets to the group.
Q&A: How consortium plans to convert Tongaat Hulett into Vision Sugar
In 2022, Tongaat entered business rescue after a PwC investigation exposed huge accounting fraud. The probe revealed senior executives had artificially inflated the company’s profits, resulting in writedowns and leaving it unable to fulfil its debt obligations. Creditors then called in the debt, forcing the company into business rescue.
The sugar giant is being delisted and could become a shell company. With no assets, it is likely to face liquidation.
Meanwhile, RGS, a bidder from Mozambique, has taken Vision to court, claiming that the business rescue practitioners failed to fulfil their duties and obligations, and did not act in the best interests of Tongaat and its stakeholders by selecting Vision as the winning bidder.
The Vision group believes its consortium is best suited to address the specific needs of transforming Tongaat. Vision’s partners, which include Terris, Remoggo and Guma, are providing the necessary capital investment and resources to drive the company’s transformation.
Another partner, Pakistan-based Almoiz Industries, has expertise in modernising agro-processing businesses and experience in expanding into new markets.
