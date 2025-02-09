Vision group appoints former Illovo CEO as new leader

Vision Investments, the consortium that is set to acquire all the assets of Tongaat Hulett, has appointed Gavin Dalgleish as its new CEO.
Vision said Dalgleish would begin his role in April, which is the closing date for the transfer of Tongaat’s assets to the group.
Vision is buying the embattled sugar producer’s R8.5bn debt from lenders and converting most of it into equity. The group has already signed the sale agreement for SA, Zimbabwe and Botswana suspensive to certain conditions.
“Gavin joins us from his most recent role as CEO of Illovo Sugar Africa. We look forward to Gavin leading the Vision Group through the exciting next chapter of this proud African business. Gavin will lead the stabilisation and turnaround of the sugar business as well as its strategic downstream diversification,” consortium director Rutenhuro Moyo said in a statement.
Top players in the sugar industry include Tongaat, RCL and Illovo, with Tongaat holding about 40% of the market share. Founded 130 years ago, Tongaat was once the dominant force in SA’s sugar sector and employs about 2,500 South Africans.
Tongaat Hulett entered business rescue in 2022 after a PwC investigation uncovered a major accounting fraud scandal. The probe revealed that top executives had inflated the company’s profits, resulting in writedowns and leaving the company unable to meet its debt obligations. As a result, creditors called in the debt, forcing Tongaat into business rescue.
The sugar giant is being delisted and could become empty shell, eventually cease operations. With no assets remaining, it is likely to face liquidation.
Moyo acknowledged Rob Aitken, Tongaat’s interim CEO, for his role in steering the company through business rescue and working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Further announcements regarding the broader leadership team would be communicated in due course, he said.
“Vision acknowledges and thanks the Tongaat leadership teams across all jurisdictions who stepped up to support the process, as well as the 28,000 Tongaat people in SA, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Botswana for their unwavering contributions during the difficult period of the past,” Moyo said.
In last week’s update, Tongaat’s business rescue practitioners said the company had a reasonable chance of being successfully rescued, in accordance with the Companies Act, while balancing the rights and interests of all affected parties.
Vision group appoints former Illovo CEO as new leader
