Africa’s agricultural sector is considered the world’s fastest-growing, and to maintain the growth momentum the AU has developed a strategy aimed at improving the continent’s output by 45% in the next decade. Business Day TV spoke to the former CEO of the AU Development Agency, Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Africa’s agriculture sector — growth outlook, challenges and opportunities
Business Day TV speaks to Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, former CEO of the AU Development Agency
