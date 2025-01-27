Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Africa’s agriculture sector — growth outlook, challenges and opportunities

Business Day TV speaks to Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, former CEO of the AU Development Agency

27 January 2025 - 20:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/GRIGORENKO
Picture: 123RF/GRIGORENKO

Africa’s agricultural sector is considered the world’s fastest-growing, and to maintain the growth momentum the AU has developed a strategy aimed at improving the continent’s output by 45% in the next decade. Business Day TV spoke to the former CEO of the AU Development Agency, Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Viability of SA motor industry under threat, says ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
How they cooked the books at Steinhoff for years
Companies
3.
Competition Commission slams door on medical ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
V&A Waterfront ramps up security amid R20bn ...
Companies / Property
5.
Icasa approves Cell C licence transfer to Blue ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.