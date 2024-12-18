Markets are concerned that while inflation has fallen, it has remained sticky over the past few months
Business Day TV speaks to Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral
Astral CEO Chris Schutte is set to retire after 16 years at the helm of the company and 40 years in the poultry industry. Business Day TV sat down with Schutte to discuss his legacy.
WATCH: Leaving a legacy | Chris Schutte exits poultry industry after more than 40 years
WATCH: Astral swings to profit
Debt-free Astral Foods back in the black
Astral Foods names Gary Arnold to succeed Chris Schutte as CEO
A good week for Chris Schutte
Astral earnings to soar as turnaround strategy bears fruit
