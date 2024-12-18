Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Leaving a legacy | Chris Schutte exits poultry industry after more than 40 years

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral

18 December 2024 - 18:39
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Astral CEO Chris Schutte is set to retire after 16 years at the helm of the company and 40 years in the poultry industry. Business Day TV sat down with Schutte to discuss his legacy.

