KAL Group reports lower earnings in subdued trading
However, the board has approved a total dividend for the year in line with the prior year’s
26 November 2024 - 09:39
Agriculture, fuel and manufacturing company KAL Group, formerly Kaap Agri, has reported lower annual earnings, reflecting a “subdued trading performance”.
Revenue for the 12 months ended September was 3% lower at R21.73bn, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) were down 4.4% at R859.3m...
