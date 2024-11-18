Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: Astral swings to profit

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods

18 November 2024 - 19:48
by Business Day TV
Astral CEO Chris Schutte. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Astral Foods is back in the black. The poultry producer has posted headline earnings per share of R19.20 and also managed to clear its entire debt balance that was accumulated back in 2023. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Chris Schutte.

