Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digging into Premier’s interim results with CEO Kobus Gertenbach

Business Day TV speaks to Kobus Gertenbach, CEO of Premier Group

12 November 2024 - 20:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Premier Group's head office in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Premier Group's head office in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Premier Group weathered tough trading conditions to deliver a 3.7% rise in revenue and a 32.4% jump in headline earnings per share for the six months to end-September. Business Day TV spoke to Premier CEO Kobus Gertenbach for more detail on the consumer goods company’s results and its cost-cutting measures.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
West Pack finds buyer and saves 1,100 jobs
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Maziv or nothing else, says Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Boxer plans aggressive 500-store expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
New short-term rental rules could dampen demand ...
Companies / Property
5.
Beauty segment drives sales growth as Woolworths ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.