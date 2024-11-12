Premier Group's head office in Cape Town. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Premier Group weathered tough trading conditions to deliver a 3.7% rise in revenue and a 32.4% jump in headline earnings per share for the six months to end-September. Business Day TV spoke to Premier CEO Kobus Gertenbach for more detail on the consumer goods company’s results and its cost-cutting measures.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Digging into Premier’s interim results with CEO Kobus Gertenbach
Business Day TV speaks to Kobus Gertenbach, CEO of Premier Group
