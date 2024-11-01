Sugar Association’s new CEO Mhlaba aims to lock in sustainability
Sugar industry pushing ahead with a sugar cane-based value chain diversification plan to stay afloat
01 November 2024 - 11:04
UPDATED 03 November 2024 - 18:44
The SA Sugar Association (Sasa) has announced that Sifiso Mhlaba, its head of trade policy, will assume leadership immediately following the retirement of Trix Trikam after 26 years as CEO.
Mhlaba, a highly regarded agricultural economist, becomes the first black person to head the organisation founded in 1943 and is also the youngest at 36 years old...
