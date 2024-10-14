SA farmers likely to reap benefits of recent rate cut in fourth quarter
Agribusiness confidence is likely to rebound later in the year due to rate cuts, better weather and declining input costs
14 October 2024 - 10:55
Given the sharp rise in SA farm debt in recent years, interest rate cuts are expected to help turn the tide on agricultural business confidence, driving a recovery in sentiment by the end of the year.
The agricultural industry has faced challenging trading conditions in 2024 as high input costs and low commodity prices put a squeeze on margins, while elevated interest rates compounded farmers’ financial stress. ..
