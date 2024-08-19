Tongaat’s asset deal needs more time after rejection of debt-equity swap
Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners remain optimistic about the potential for a successful rescue, even after shareholders turned down a proposed debt-equity swap. This swap would have transferred 97.3% of the shares to Vision Consortium, leaving shareholders with just 2.7%.
According to a statement on Friday, turnaround experts Metis Strategic Advisors indicated that executing the asset transaction would require more time than the equity transaction. This is because it involves additional structuring and obtaining various approvals, such as from the government, regulatory bodies and business partners. ..
