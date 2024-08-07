Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: Southern Africa’s maize shortage

Business Day TV speaks to Thabile Nkunjana, senior economist in the Trade Research Unit at the National Agricultural Marketing Council

07 August 2024 - 16:31
Picture: iSTOCK
Business Day TV discusses the shortage of maize in Southern Africa with Thabile Nkunjana, senior economist in the Trade Research Unit at the National Agricultural Marketing Council.

