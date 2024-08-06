Botswana fuels trade war with SA
SA’s neighbour has imposed a temporary ban on its exports of oranges
06 August 2024 - 10:55
Botswana has imposed yet another ban on agricultural imports from SA, this time on oranges.
Effective from June 17 to the end of August, the temporary ban has been enforced by Botswana’s agriculture ministry to support local farmers and stabilise the market...
