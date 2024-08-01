Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Will Quantum accede to shareholder demands this time?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss

01 August 2024 - 15:02
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF / KARANDAEV
Picture: 123RF / KARANDAEV

Business Day TV caught up with Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss, to discuss the governance issues at Quantum Foods.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
eMedia to pursue legal action against DStv’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol’s Secunda plant gets emissions reprieve
Companies / Energy
3.
Sizwe Hosmed runs into trouble three years after ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Checkers Sixty60 maintains ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Pet care the next battleground for Checkers and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.