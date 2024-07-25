Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Headline inflation eases from 5.2% in May to 5.1% in June
Cosatu says Kodwa’s deployment to National Assembly was ‘ill-considered’
Amid a decline in the two largest union federations, there appears to be no strategy to resuscitate the movement
Data shows US tech giant losing ground as Huawei surges
Food price increases slow to 4.6% and transport decelerates to 5.5%, CPI data shows
Business Day TV speaks to the head of the Water Partnership Office, Johann Lübbe
Bowing out of the presidential race is the best way to unite the nation, the US leader says in a speech from the Oval Office
Pieter Kruger says some Olympic athletes lack the ability to function at their best under pressure
The first Santos Beach Auto Extremo takes place in Mossel Bay on September 1 and will be a celebration of classic cars and modern supercars.
Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss speaks to Business Day TV about Quantum Foods, where some investors have demanded that a shareholder meeting be convened, to discuss the proposed removal of certain directors, including chair Wouter Hanekom.
WATCH: Will investor pressure at Quantum lead to a boardroom shake-up?
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss
