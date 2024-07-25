Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Will investor pressure at Quantum lead to a boardroom shake-up?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss

25 July 2024 - 15:44
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF / KARANDAEV
Picture: 123RF / KARANDAEV

Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss speaks to Business Day TV about Quantum Foods, where some investors have demanded that a shareholder meeting be convened, to discuss the proposed removal of certain directors, including chair Wouter Hanekom.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Boardroom war at Quantum Foods ends up in court
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
MTN plans to increase network coverage through ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Sasol appeals decision to set aside maximum gas ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Citrus growers slash export forecasts
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Competition watchdog asked to probe panel-beating ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.