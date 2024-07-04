Rainbow Chicken has joined the JSE, and RMB played a pivotal role in that move by acting as financial adviser and leading the extension of about R5bn in syndicated facilities to RCL Foods. Business Day TV spoke to Dipeel Parbhoo, corporate finance transactor at RMB for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Financing Rainbow Chicken’s listing
Business Day TV speaks to Dipeel Parbhoo, corporate finance transactor at RMB
Rainbow Chicken has joined the JSE, and RMB played a pivotal role in that move by acting as financial adviser and leading the extension of about R5bn in syndicated facilities to RCL Foods. Business Day TV spoke to Dipeel Parbhoo, corporate finance transactor at RMB for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Swearing in of cabinet of seventh democratic administration
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.