WATCH: Financing Rainbow Chicken’s listing

Business Day TV speaks to Dipeel Parbhoo, corporate finance transactor at RMB

04 July 2024 - 21:15
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Rainbow Chicken has joined the JSE, and RMB played a pivotal role in that move by acting as financial adviser and leading the extension of about R5bn in syndicated facilities to RCL Foods. Business Day TV spoke to Dipeel Parbhoo, corporate finance transactor at RMB for more insight.

