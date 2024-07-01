Companies / Land & Agriculture

WATCH: Rainbow Chicken makes its debut on the JSE

Business Day TV spoke to Rainbow Chicken’s CEO Marthinus Stander

01 July 2024 - 20:10
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Rainbow Chicken’s shares are now available for trade on the JSE, making it the third poultry player on the stock exchange. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO Marthinus Stander for more insight on the move.

