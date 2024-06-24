Small-scale farmers set for boost with Tongaat acquisition
The endorsement of the deal comes with conditions to safeguard the interests of historically disadvantaged people
24 June 2024 - 05:00
The impending acquisition of Tongaat Hulett is set to boost local agriculture and small-scale farmers after the Vision Consortium secured conditional approval from the Competition Commission to buy the troubled SA sugar producer.
The commission’s endorsement of the acquisition by the consortium, led by Robert Gumede, comes with stringent conditions aimed at safeguarding the interests of local agriculture and historically disadvantaged people (HDPs)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.