Letter that showed RGS had money in the bank for Tongaat offer was fraudulent
RGS is seeking to intervene in a case before the Durban high court, which asks that the Vision purchase of Tongaat be overturned
02 February 2024 - 18:27
When it withdrew from the bid to buy Tongaat Hulett at the eleventh hour, Mozambican firm RGS did not have the required R2bn deposit in its bank, despite a letter saying it did.
The Vision Consortium headed by SA businessman Robert Gumede and Zimbabwean Rute Moyo acquired the sugar producer on January 11 for an undisclosed sum by buying some of the lenders’ debt...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.