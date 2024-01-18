Rob Aitken appointed acting CEO at Tongaat Hulett
Aitken was one of the key people involved in uncovering the R12bn fraud at Tongaat Hulett in 2018
18 January 2024 - 12:05
Tongaat Hulett has appointed CFO Rob Aitken as acting CEO, to replace Dan Marokane, who is going to head up Eskom from March.
The sugar producer remains under the management of business rescue practitioners Metis Strategic Advisors, even as it was bought by the Vision Consortium last week. This arrangement will be in place until the Vision deal is completed and competition approvals granted...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.