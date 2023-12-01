WATCH: Grape exporters face a season of worry

Companies / Land & Agriculture

01 December 2023 - 15:02
by Business Day TV
Table grapes being packaged on a farm in SA. Picture: DENENE ERASMUS
SA’s table grape industry is facing a season of mounting concerns as port crises and power cuts continue to trigger equipment breakdowns and delays at Durban and Cape Town port terminals, resulting in millions of rand of losses in export earnings.

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Denene Erasmus for more details.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

