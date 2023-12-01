Bird flu outbreaks knock Quantum Foods’ profit
The outbreaks have become endemic in SA, according to the feed and poultry producer
01 December 2023 - 10:11
The recent bird flu epidemic that has ravaged the local poultry industry eviscerated the annual profit of Quantum Foods as the feed and poultry producer warned these outbreaks have become “endemic in SA”.
“It can result in operations shutting down between six and nine months and impact the entire value chain,” the company, valued at about R878m on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the year to end-September...
