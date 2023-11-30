Tongaat Hulett rescuers unveil two new potential buyers
RGS group, a Mozambican agricultural and consumer goods group, and the Vision Consortium, which includes Terris Sugar and SA businessman Robert Gumede, have submitted bids to Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners
30 November 2023 - 11:54
Two potential buyers have entered the business rescue process in a bid to acquire sugar producer Tongaat Hulett. Their bids were detailed in the updated business rescue plans published late on Wednesday.
The two potential new owners are RGS group, a Mozambican agricultural and consumer goods group, and the Vision Consortium, which includes Terris Sugar and SA businessman Robert Gumede. ..
