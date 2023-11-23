KAL Group’s profit up despite power cuts eating a ‘big piece of our pie’
Load-shedding led to a loss of about R140m in sales, according to the group’s conservative estimates
23 November 2023 - 09:29
Agriculture-focused KAL Group, previously known as Kaap Agri, reported a rise in annual profit, but CEO Sean Walsh said rolling power cuts “ate a big piece of our pie”.
“It is disheartening to realise that if not for load-shedding, our RHEPS [recurring headline earnings per share] growth could have been 5.9% higher,” he said in a statement on Thursday after the company, valued at about R2.5bn on the JSE, released its results for the year to end-September...
