TWK profit hurt by wood chip shipments and fertiliser prices
Revenue from continuing operations improved 4.6% to R9.7bn, driven by the growth of the timber segment
15 November 2023 - 13:55
Diversified agriculture and forestry company TWK Investments has reported a decline in its annual profit as wood chip exports to China and Europe were cancelled and the group felt the effects of lower fertiliser prices.
The company, valued at about R2bn on the Cape Town Stock Exchange (CTSE), said on Wednesday in its results for the year to end-August that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, fell 37.2% to 549.54c and profit for continuing operations 17.8% to R301m...
