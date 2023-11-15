TWK looking for new markets to sell woodchips affected by Richards Bay fire
None of the group’s products were damaged in fires at Richards Bay in October, but its woodchips were contaminated by the ensuing carbon dioxide
15 November 2023 - 13:55
UPDATED 15 November 2023 - 16:20
Diversified agriculture and forestry company TWK Investments says some of its products such as woodchips were contaminated by the carbon dioxide released by recent fires at Richards Bay, and will have to be sold to new markets.
In an interview with Business Day on Wednesday after the company reported a 37% drop in annual profit, CEO André Myburgh said that while the business wasn’t directly affected, making paper from pulp, often involving the use of woodchips, is a sensitive process...
