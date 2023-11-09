Tongaat Hulett confirms Gumede Consortium deal
The banks, who have the majority vote, will vote for Robert Gumede’s consortium, as he bought their debt, effectively handing his group the business
09 November 2023 - 15:54
Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue practitioners have confirmed that businessperson Robert Gumede’s consortium has entered into an agreement to buy the debt from banks that are owed billions by the sugar producer, effectively making them the owners of Tongaat.
The creditors of Tongaat have to vote on who can buy it when the business rescue plan with the bidders is published later in November. The banks, who have the majority vote, will vote for Gumede's consortium, as he bought their debt, effectively handing his group the business. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.