Sugar farmers call for diversification into green fuels
27 August 2023 - 18:17
The sugar industry needs to change to include the production of biofuels, where sugar is turned into energy used in petrol, power or aviation fuel, as is done in Brazil and Zimbabwe, farmers say, adding that government support is needed for this.
Two KwaZulu-Natal sugar producers, Tongaat Hulett and Gledhow Mill, are both in business rescue, showing the strain the local industry has been under. ..
