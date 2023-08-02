SA’s black and small-scale sugarcane growers are set to benefit from the SA Sugar Association’s R176m lifeline. This comes amid the industry’s struggles with the milling sector crisis and financial shocks. SA Canegrowers CEO Thomas Funke joins Business Day TV to unpack the funding in greater detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Small-scale cane growers to benefit from R176m lifeline
Business Day TV talks to SA Canegrowers CEO Thomas Funke
