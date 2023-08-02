Companies / Land & Agriculture

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Small-scale cane growers to benefit from R176m lifeline

Business Day TV talks to SA Canegrowers CEO Thomas Funke

02 August 2023 - 20:25
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA’s black and small-scale sugarcane growers are set to benefit from the SA Sugar Association’s R176m lifeline. This comes amid the industry’s struggles with the milling sector crisis and financial shocks. SA Canegrowers CEO Thomas Funke joins Business Day TV to unpack the funding in greater detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

