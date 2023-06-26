Companies / Land & Agriculture

Crookes Brothers to report a loss as Russia-Ukraine war rages on

The group experienced challenging trading conditions during the financial year ended March

26 June 2023 - 19:24 Michelle Gumede

JSE-listed agricultural group Crookes Brothers has warned shareholders it expects to report a loss when it publishes its annual results later this week.

It said in a trading update on Monday that it expects to report a headline loss per share of  708.8c for the year to end-March from headline earnings per share of 229.6c a year ago...

