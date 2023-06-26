Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
JSE-listed agricultural group Crookes Brothers has warned shareholders it expects to report a loss when it publishes its annual results later this week.
It said in a trading update on Monday that it expects to report a headline loss per share of 708.8c for the year to end-March from headline earnings per share of 229.6c a year ago...
Crookes Brothers to report a loss as Russia-Ukraine war rages on
The group experienced challenging trading conditions during the financial year ended March
