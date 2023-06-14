Stock market and government bonds surge as investors welcome latest reforms by President Bola Tinubu
The creditors of Tongaat Hulett have voted to postpone the date that they must decide on approving the business rescue plan until the end of September, when more will be known about identities of the potential or chosen buyers of the business.
The business rescue plan was to be voted on Thursday but creditors, who are owed billions, required more information about the plans to save and sell the business and potentially repay them...
Creditors postpone vote over Tongaat business rescue plan
