Companies / Land & Agriculture

Quantum Foods warns of a big drop in headline earnings

The chicken and egg producer expects its headline earnings to drop close to two-thirds

14 October 2022 - 17:55 Nico Gous

Quantum Foods has warned investors to brace for a big drop in its headline earnings when the chicken and egg producer releases its 2022 results in November.

The company, spun off from Pioneer Foods in 2014, expects headline earnings per share (Heps), a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, to drop close to two-thirds to 19.3c for the year to end-September...

