Spot gold rises 0.2% but fears of aggressive US rate hikes weigh on demand
Rising inflation, higher food and fuel prices and rolling blackouts have added to the sense of national gloom
Both the impeachment committee and public protector have the right to call witnesses
Manner and timing of the report of the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, which occurred in 2020, ‘has all the hallmarks of pursuing counter-revolutionary and divisive ...
The precious metals group now expects its offer to close on September 16, having guided August 5 previously
Business Unity SA warns prolonged blackouts could result in ratings downgrades and a deeper decline in consumer and investor confidence
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Indonesia calls for members to talk less about politics and deliver more technical decisions and concrete action
Vingegaard retains yellow while Thomas sits in third place overall
Police minister Bheki Cele speaks to Soweto residents after 16 people died in a mass shooting, turmoil in Sri Lanka, France celebrates Bastille Day, protests in Haiti and London, and more
Debt-laden sugar group Tongaat Hulett has requested its shares be suspended from the JSE, saying it doesn't expect to be in a position to release its annual report by the end of July as it pursues restructuring efforts.
Tongaat had appointed turnaround specialist Piers Marsden as its chief restructuring officer in June, saying on Friday efforts to replace a seasonal overdraft facility with a longer term facility hinged upon the finalisation of a restructuring plan...
Tongaat requests JSE suspension as it battles to finalise financial statements
The struggling sugar producer has recently appointed a chief restructuring officer and is trying to rework its overdraft facility
