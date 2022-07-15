×

Tongaat requests JSE suspension as it battles to finalise financial statements

The struggling sugar producer has recently appointed a chief restructuring officer and is trying to rework its overdraft facility

15 July 2022 - 09:25 Karl Gernetzky

Debt-laden sugar group Tongaat Hulett has requested its shares be suspended from the JSE, saying it doesn't expect to be in a position to release its annual report by the end of July as it pursues restructuring efforts.

Tongaat had appointed turnaround specialist Piers Marsden as its chief restructuring officer in June, saying on Friday efforts to replace a seasonal overdraft facility with a longer term facility hinged upon the finalisation of a restructuring plan...

