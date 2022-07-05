GROWING REGIONS
Westfalia wants avos on hand all year
SA-founded company with the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world is chasing the global avocado market
05 July 2022 - 05:09
Westfalia Fruit Group, an SA-founded company with the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world, is developing new growing regions in a move that may help it deliver a year-round supply. Avocados are a winter fruit and thrive in humid, subtropical areas.
"Avocados only grow for a period of 12 weeks on a tree. Our focus is to deliver avocados 52 weeks a year, which is why we invested widely outside Africa," says Alk Brand, CEO of Westfalia, the London-headquartered agribusiness founded in 1929 by prospector and geologist Hans Merensky...
