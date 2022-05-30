Companies / Land & Agriculture PwC quits as Oceana auditor due to ‘strained board links’ Africa's largest fishing group disagreed with firm over how to account for a US subsidiary B L Premium

Africa's largest fishing group, Oceana, which repeatedly delayed its 2021 results, says auditor PwC has resigned due to a strained relationship with the board.

The Cape Town-based fishing firm said in a statement on Monday that it is already in talks with a potential new auditor, and is confident it will be able to make an appointment within the required 40 business days...