Quantum Foods declares dividend as it faces multiple challenges

Chicken and egg producer Quantum Foods declared a dividend for the first half of its 2022 year despite headline earnings declining by more than a third as input costs and general economic pressures on consumers increased.

The company, spun off from Pioneer Foods in 2014, declared a dividend of 8c per share as its headline earnings per share decreased 41% to 15.8c, it said on Friday in its results for the six months to end-March...