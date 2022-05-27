Quantum Foods declares dividend as it faces multiple challenges
Headline earnings fell by more than a third as input costs and general economic pressures on consumers increased
27 May 2022 - 14:16
Chicken and egg producer Quantum Foods declared a dividend for the first half of its 2022 year despite headline earnings declining by more than a third as input costs and general economic pressures on consumers increased.
The company, spun off from Pioneer Foods in 2014, declared a dividend of 8c per share as its headline earnings per share decreased 41% to 15.8c, it said on Friday in its results for the six months to end-March...
