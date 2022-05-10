Companies / Land & Agriculture Kaap Agri says SA’s agriculture outlook is stable, but inflation is a threat The group says overall agricultural conditions are stable to positive, but they may become more challenging heading into 2023 B L Premium

Western Cape-based agricultural services group Kaap Agri says SA’s overall agricultural outlook remains positive, but conditions may become increasingly challenging heading into 2023 as the world grapples with surging energy and fertiliser costs.

Kaap Agri’s revenue rose 26.1% to R7.18bn in its six months to end-March, bolstered by surging prices, with the group reporting product inflation of 20.1%, or 9.2% when excluding fuel costs...