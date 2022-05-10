Kaap Agri says SA’s agriculture outlook is stable, but inflation is a threat
The group says overall agricultural conditions are stable to positive, but they may become more challenging heading into 2023
10 May 2022 - 09:00
Western Cape-based agricultural services group Kaap Agri says SA’s overall agricultural outlook remains positive, but conditions may become increasingly challenging heading into 2023 as the world grapples with surging energy and fertiliser costs.
Kaap Agri’s revenue rose 26.1% to R7.18bn in its six months to end-March, bolstered by surging prices, with the group reporting product inflation of 20.1%, or 9.2% when excluding fuel costs...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now